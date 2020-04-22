Pa. Justices Ax Appeal Over Judge's Role In Juror Bias Fight

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday junked an appeal over whether trial judges need to be personally present for voir dire in order to develop a firsthand impression of a potential juror’s biases and believability. The justices ruled that attorneys for the family of a Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh patient who was injured after falling from her bed had failed to object to an Allegheny County trial judge’s practice of hearing motions to strike potential jurors for cause in chambers following voir dire. The court’s unanimous decision also found that the girl’s family could have requested that the judge call potential...

