UK Signs Off On Spanish Telecom's $2.4B Arqiva Buyout

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- After taking a close look at Spanish telecom Cellnex’s £2 billion ($2.47 billion) plan to pick up British rival Arqiva’s entire telecom division, the United Kingdom’s competition enforcer has decided to wave the deal forward. The Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that its probe into the merger assuaged any concerns it may have had about the tie-up curbing competition in Britain, where Cellnex is a relatively “small player.” “Ultimately, the CMA did not find concerns because Cellnex’s plans were modest and the presence of a number of emerging companies and alternative technologies mean that customers will still have a significant...

