Hologic Can't Ban Rival's Surgical Devices After Fed. Circ. Win

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday refused to grant Hologic Inc.'s request to block a rival from infringing a patent for its endometrial ablation treatment NovaSure, even as it affirmed a $5 million verdict against the rival, prompting a judge to question the "odd situation" surrounding the case. In a 30-page precedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed a Delaware federal court's decision to uphold a 2018 jury verdict that Minerva Surgical Inc. infringed Hologic's patented NovaSure treatment, wherein the uterine lining is used to stop abnormal bleeding. However, the panel also rejected Hologic's request for an injunction blocking Minerva from infringing one of its...

