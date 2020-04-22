XFL Floats Mid-July Goal Line For Ch. 11 Asset Sale Process

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Vince McMahon's professional football league proposed a timeline to sell its assets by mid-July as part of its bankruptcy case triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak and the cancellation of its inaugural season. In a motion filed late Tuesday, the XFL said it intends to sell its intellectual property and other assets in the next three months in accordance with deadlines imposed by McMahon, who is providing $3.5 million in post-petition financing to fund the process. The proposed milestones include a July 6 bid deadline, a July 8 auction and a July 13 sale hearing, according to the motion. “The bidding procedures...

