GAO Releases Report Detailing Pregnant Migrant Mistreatment

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has published a report detailing the mistreatment of detained pregnant immigrants and confirmed that a border patrol agent posted a photo of a pregnant migrant with the caption "anchor baby in the works," prompting Democratic lawmakers to renew calls for their release. The 97-page report, titled "Care of Pregnant Women in DHS Facilities," details the experiences of individuals detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. According to the report published on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security detained more than 2,000 pregnant women in 2018, and some were detained for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS