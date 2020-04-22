Ropes & Gray Helps Cyprium Land $445M For 5th PE Fund

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Private equity shop Cyprium Investment Partners, counseled by Ropes & Gray LLP, said Wednesday it has finalized its fifth fund after nabbing $445 million from limited partners, with plans to provide debt to middle-market companies. The fund, called Cyprium Investors V LP, secured capital commitments from an investor base made up of insurance companies, asset managers, pension funds and family offices, many of which have invested with the firm before, the firm said in a statement. Cyprium focuses on noncontrolling investments in family, founder and entrepreneur-owned companies. The firm typically provides subordinated debt, preferred stock and common equity as a minority...

