3rd Circ. Upholds Sales Rep's Sentence In Medicare Fraud

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday upheld a 50-month prison sentence levied by a New Jersey judge on a medical lab sales representative for his role in a Medicare fraud scheme, ruling an enhanced sentence was warranted because the scheme targeted senior citizens. A three-judge panel ruled that U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson's decision last year to hand the 50-month sentence to Seth Rehfuss properly applied an enhanced penalty due to the nature of the scheme and the vulnerability of those it preyed on. “Using a fake charity to target senior citizens warrants extra punishment, even if the scam’s profits come...

