3rd Circ. Won't Cut Jail Time Of Ex-Atty Claiming Bad Counsel

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel on Wednesday affirmed a lower court's decision to reject a former attorney's bid to evade his six-year prison sentence for using a bogus law and accounting firm to defraud a foreign nation, saying the defendant "cannot show that his attorney's allegedly deficient performance prejudiced him." Bobby Boye's argument that his defense counsel failed to argue at his sentencing that he deserved a credit against the loss amount for the legal services he performed for the country of Timor-Leste didn't add up, the panel said in an unpublished opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Julio M. Fuentes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS