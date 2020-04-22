Ex-Morgan Stanley Analyst Accuses Bank Of Sexist Culture

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A former Morgan Stanley financial analyst said the investment bank retaliated against her for refusing “to play the role of a sex-prop” and be delegated to second-class roles at the male-dominated company, according to a discrimination lawsuit filed Wednesday in Massachusetts federal court. The analyst, Kelley McGoldrick, worked at Morgan Stanley’s offices in Wellesley, Massachusetts, from 2012 to 2017 and found the business to have a culture that left little room for women to develop professionally, according to the lawsuit. “Morgan Stanley’s corporate culture dictates a narrow role for women: supporting men as sexual props to attract male clients or as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS