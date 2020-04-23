L'Oreal Wins Toss Of Hair Relaxer Suit

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge has tossed a proposed class action alleging that L’Oreal USA Inc.'s "no lye" hair relaxers burned consumers' scalps, saying the consumers had not shown that the kits contained sodium hydroxide. U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer on Tuesday said that L’Oreal had shown uncontroverted evidence that the Amla Legend Rejuvenating Ritual Relaxer Kits did not contain sodium hydroxide, or lye, and that the consumers had not tested the kits to see if they contained lye or offered expert testimony that they contained the ingredient. “Consequently, plaintiffs offer no evidence to create a dispute regarding a material fact...

