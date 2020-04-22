Boeing Hit With $336M Suit Over Suspended 737 Max Orders

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The Boeing Co. owes $336 million to a Kuwaiti aircraft leasing company that claims it never received an order of Boeing 737 Max aircraft after Boeing suspended delivery of the planes following two deadly crashes, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Chicago federal court. Alafco Aviation Lease and Finance Company entered into a purchase agreement with Boeing for the delivery of 40 737 Max aircraft beginning in March 2019, but the Kuwait-based company said Boeing breached that contract when it delayed the first part of the delivery and refused to issue a refund, according to the complaint. In October 2018...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS