Huawei Says Verizon's Blame-Shifting Can't Hide Infringement

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Huawei has told a Texas federal court that it respects other companies’ intellectual property and that Verizon’s “vague, inflammatory assertions” otherwise are just a way of distracting from Verizon’s own infringement of network technology patents. Verizon Communications Inc.’s April 1 answer to Huawei Technologies Co.’s infringement litigation contains “irrelevant and wrong statements” trying to make it seem like the Chinese company is the one in the wrong, Huawei said Wednesday in an answer to Verizon’s counterclaims. “Huawei respects the intellectual property rights of others and asks that others, including Verizon, respect Huawei’s intellectual property rights in return,” Huawei said. “Verizon’s answer is...

