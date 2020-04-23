The Divide Between Courts On Ch. 11 Trustee Fees

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Two recent bankruptcy decisions addressed constitutional challenges to the fee schedule amendment,[1] which substantially increased the quarterly fees Chapter 11 debtors pay to the U.S. Trustee. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Georgia in In re: Clayton General[2] and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida in In re: Mosaic Management[3] reversed the recent trend of courts finding the fee schedule amendment unconstitutional, furthering the divide between courts that have considered the issue. As explained in our prior Law360 guest article,[4] in early 2019 the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas in In re: Buffets[5] first ruled that the increased Chapter...

