Top EU Court Rules Airlines Must Display All-Inclusive Rates

Law360, London (April 23, 2020, 5:26 PM BST) -- Airlines must include fees and taxes in flight prices advertised online, the European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday, in a case brought by Italy’s antitrust agency against Irish budget carrier Ryanair. The European Union’s top court said that airlines must include value-added tax on domestic flights from the moment they publish offers on the internet. Carriers must also include credit card fees and check-in fees in their prices if there is no free method of boarding flights. The ruling defines a point of law in a case brought by Italy’s Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato, or AGCM, into practices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS