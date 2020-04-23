Under Armour Customers Claim Outlet Discounts Aren't Real

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Under Armour Inc. has been hit with a proposed class action in California federal court accusing the athletic apparel company of systematically tricking shoppers at its outlet stores by advertising supposed discounts that are based on made-up "original" prices. The Baltimore-headquartered company claims to offer outlet shoppers sizeable price reductions, but that's just a ploy to sucker customers into paying more while thinking they're getting a bargain, customer Matilda Dahlin alleged on Wednesday. Dahlin filed the suit on behalf of herself and anyone else who has made a purchase at a California Under Armour outlet store in the past four years....

