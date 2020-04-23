LA Sheriff's Attys Hired 'Core' Paralegal To Get Info, Firm Says

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Lawyers representing the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in a civil rights suit hired "a core member" of the legal team representing the man who brought the suit, the plaintiff's attorneys have told a California federal court, a paralegal who was privy to confidential attorney-client information related to the case. McMurray Henriks LLP attorneys representing Ignacio Escalante, who claims he was racially profiled, intentionally harmed and falsely charged by county law enforcement, allege their former paralegal Jorge De La Rosa had access to all of their confidential files and “surreptitiously” took a personal USB drive connected to their server before leaving...

