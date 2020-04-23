Experian Urges 11th Circ. To Reverse Punitive Award

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Experian tried Thursday to get out of a $490,000 punitive damages award to a consumer whose credit history was misreported by the credit reporting company, telling the Eleventh Circuit that its policy for investigating consumer disputes does not violate the Fair Credit Reporting Act. In oral arguments before an appellate panel, Experian Information Solutions Inc. said its procedures to weed out disputes that come from someone other than the consumer are within the bounds of the FCRA and are necessary to protect against fraud. Consumer Shaun Younger’s argument that the entire policy is improper is unfounded, according to Meir Feder, who...

