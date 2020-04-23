Texas Defends Power Grid Law's Constitutionality At 5th Circ.

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Texas pressed the Fifth Circuit to uphold a new law governing the state's electric grid, brandishing another circuit's recent decision keeping intact "a substantively-identical" Minnesota statute in the face of a similar constitutional challenge. Florida-based NextEra Energy and the U.S. Department of Justice, as an amicus, have called on the Fifth Circuit to bring down S.B. 1938, which gives incumbent transmission owners — usually, utilities — the first crack at building new power lines. Texas contends that the law makes the electric grid more reliable and efficient. The challengers, however, believe the measure runs afoul of the Commerce Clause, which bars...

