Sears Gets Nod On $154M Ch. 11 Deal With Canadian Unit

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge has approved a $154 million settlement between Sears Holdings Corp. and Sears Canada Inc. over a suit by the Canadian retail chain seeking to claw back a 2013 dividend payment to its parent company and shareholders.

The settlement approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Drain on Wednesday resolves the $194 million claim Sears Canada had brought against Sears Holdings and requires the U.S. company to comply with discovery requests in the Canadian company’s ongoing attempts to claw back tens of millions of dollars more from its shareholders, including former Sears CEO Edward Lampert.

Sears Canada...

