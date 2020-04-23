Texas Trial Judges Can't Fight Governor's COVID-19 Bail Order

The group of 16 Harris County court-at-law judges, backed by public interest organizations and lawyer associations, challenged Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, GA-13, which suspended statutes authorizing judges to release jail inmates with violent histories during the pandemic. The judges argued the order was unconstitutional and exceeded the governor’s emergency powers, and had gotten a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the order against judges.
But the state’s high court wrote that the question of the order’s constitutionality is one “for judges to decide when properly asked by parties to do so.”
“It is not a question for judges to ask other judges to decide,” the court said in a 15-page per curiam opinion.
“We are aware of no precedent authorizing a judge to file suit against the executive or legislative branches to ask another judge to clarify or invalidate rules governing decisions the plaintiff judge must make,” the court wrote. “Our adversary system of justice envisions that disputes over which rules govern court procedures like bail will be settled through proceedings involving parties with a direct stake in the outcome, proceedings such as actual bail hearings involving inmates denied release because of GA-13.”
Abbott had filed the petition for writ of mandamus on April 11, one day after Travis County District Judge Lora Livingston issued her order. It drew five amicus briefs, mostly from groups opposed to the governor’s order.
The lawyer groups that are plaintiffs in the case include the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, Capital Area Private Defender Service and the Austin Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.
The state is represented by Trevor W. Ezell, and Philip A. Lionberger of the Office of the Attorney General.
The plaintiffs are represented by Andre Segura, Adriana Pinon, Brian Klosterboer and David Donatti of the ACLU Foundation of Texas Inc., Emily Gerrick, Nathan Fennell and Karly Jo Dixon of the Texas Fair Defense Project, Arthur Ago and Edward G. Caspar of the Lawyers’ Committee For Civil Rights Under Law, Andrea Woods and Brandon Buskey of the ACLU Foundation, Criminal Law Reform Project, and Vince Ryan and Rachel Fraser of the Harris County Attorney’s Office.
The case is In re: Greg Abbott et al., case number 20-0291, in the Texas Supreme Court.
