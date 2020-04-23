GFP Real Estate Lands $194M NYC Loan From CTL Capital

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 11:31 AM EDT) -- A subsidiary of GFP Real Estate has landed $194 million in financing from a CTL Capital entity for a student housing property on 1st Avenue in Manhattan, Law360 learned Thursday. The loan from CTL Capital LLC entity CTL Lending Group LLC is for 301 First Ave., which GFP Real Estate LLC has leased to the New School under a leasehold condominium agreement. The property is between East 17th and East 18th Streets, near Stuyvesant Square Park and Mt. Sinai Beth Israel. The First Avenue L train subway station is three blocks south. Representatives at CTL Capital and GFP Real Estate couldn’t...

