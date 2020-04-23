Chancery Won't Pause $650M Terraform Deal Suit

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court declined Thursday to sideline a stockholder suit challenging a $650 million Terraform Power private stock placement, rejecting the buyer's arguments that a second deal to take Terraform fully private — stripping stockholders of derivative standing — justifies halting evidence gathering. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III, ruling after teleconference arguments, rejected Brookfield Asset Management LP's assertion that it would be inefficient to invest time and resources in stockholder investigation when a stock-for-stock deal for Terraform's remaining public shares would transfer derivative rights to Brookfield in a matter of months. Attorneys for the stockholders pointed to past Chancery Court rulings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS