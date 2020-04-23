Inside DOD Guidance On CARES Act Paid Leave Relief: Part 1

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The COVID-19 public health emergency and governmental responses at all levels have disrupted businesses throughout the U.S. economy, including many that contract with the U.S. government. The pandemic has prompted guidelines and orders imposing and enforcing social distancing and stay-at-home policies, resulting in closures of commercial and government facilities. Many businesses that support the government are considered essential and exempt from some of these restrictions, but many are not. Even contractors that are not subject to these restrictions may have employees who are ill, reluctant to report to work for fear of contracting the virus, and unable to work due to...

