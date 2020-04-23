FCC Passes 6 GHz Reorganization, 5G Funding Plan

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 3:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission passed proposals Thursday that regulators say will free up much-needed internet resources: one rule to allow Wi-Fi in the 6 GHz spectrum band and another inquiry to fund rural 5G service. Both items generated a fair amount of controversy, as the full FCC received pushback from incumbent users in the 6 GHz band, and the majority took criticism from agency Democrats on its proposed 5G funding mechanisms. Still, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said during a conference call that his agency managed to strike a delicate balance on both fronts, enabling more robust internet connections in a timely...

