Kawhi Leonard Loses 'Claw' Logo Copyright Suit Against Nike

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge said Nike owns NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard's signature "Claw" logo based on his notably large hands, tossing Leonard's claims that he is the true author of the design and should be able to continue using it even after signing an endorsement deal with rival New Balance. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman sided with Nike's claims that it owned the logo, which Nike has said was created by its own designers while Leonard had a deal with the shoe and apparel giant, following a hearing by telephone on Wednesday, according to court records. The judge said...

