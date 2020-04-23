Calif. Landlord Stuck With $6M In Fines For Illegal Pot Shops

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The estate of a deceased California landlord is stuck with nearly $6 million in fines for leasing to illegal medical marijuana dispensaries after a state appellate court ruled the man's flagrant violations of Los Angeles cannabis ordinances justified a hefty penalty. A three-judge panel found in an unpublished opinion Wednesday that Daniel Braum was on notice for years that the dispensaries in his buildings were illegal but failed to evict the tenants, inviting the city's $2,500-per-day fine. The panel affirmed a lower court's finding that Braum's apparent gamble on the law changing before he was fined should not be tolerated....

