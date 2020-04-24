Calif. Pot Contract Suit Tossed Over Drug's Illegality

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 11:29 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court has affirmed a decision to toss a knotty contract dispute over an unlicensed edible marijuana venture, finding that the substance's illegal status at the time prevented the lower court from enforcing any commercial agreements the parties may have entered into. In an unpublished decision Wednesday, a Fourth Appellate District panel disagreed with the reasoning of the lower court judge, but nonetheless affirmed that all the claims arose from alleged agreements to conduct illegal marijuana-related activity. As recounted in the 30-page opinion, Terry Metsch and Susan Metsch enlisted Jesse Heinowitz and Rachel King in 2014 to help operate...

