Boy Scouts Reach Deal To Keep Girl Scouts' TM Suit At Bay

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Boy Scouts told the Delaware bankruptcy court late Wednesday the organization has reached a deal to keep a Chapter 11 stay barring further litigation in a trademark suit by the Girl Scouts in place until July 22 except for the limited purpose of mediating the case. In court filings with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein, the Boy Scouts of America said it had reached a stipulated agreement with the Girl Scouts of the United States of America for the litigation stay to remain "in full force" in the pending trademark infringement case in New York federal court except for...

