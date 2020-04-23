Nutanix Execs Look To Nix Derivative Suit Over Client Growth

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Nutanix Inc. and its executives urged a California federal judge to toss a shareholder derivative action over their alleged misstatements about new customer growth, arguing Wednesday that the investors failed to explain why they did not first bring their concerns to the board of directors. Before filing their derivative complaint, shareholders Ashwin Juneja and Aravind Bhonagiri were required to first bring their demand to the board of the cloud computing company or to show why it would have been futile, Nutanix said. But the plaintiffs didn’t offer any details as to why the majority of the nine-member board would conceivably have...

