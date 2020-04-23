Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

No DQ For Atty Who Might Be A Witness In $3.1M Fraud Case

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday denied a request to disqualify an attorney representing a woman accused by investors of helping run a $3.1 million securities fraud over fears he might be called as a witness at trial.

In a short docket order, U.S. District Judge Paul C. Huck said attorney Paul DeCailly could continue to represent defendant Diana Sugimoto despite concerns from investors that he had a conflict of interest in the case.

The investors had pushed for his disqualification because DeCailly’s firm, Bernstein DeCailly & Marshall PLLC, is co-counsel with Bramzon & Associates Specialty Litigation LLC, the law firm...

