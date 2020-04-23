3 Takeaways From High Court Maui Groundwater Ruling

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court seems to have struck a sweet spot in deciding that Clean Water Act permits can sometimes be required for pollution that first hits groundwater, with environmental groups praising the justices for protecting the integrity of the law and industry attorneys saying the court arrived at a reasonable outcome. The case had the potential to be a blockbuster if the justices had sided completely with either side, but a coalition of liberal and conservative justices found a middle path that didn't cause any of the parties to hit the panic button. The justices rejected a "loophole" in Clean...

