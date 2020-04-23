Greenpeace Wins Fees From Paper Co. In Defamation Suit

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The environmental group Greenpeace is entitled to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney fees from Resolute Forest Products Inc. after escaping the majority of a lawsuit alleging racketeering and defamation in relation to an anti-logging campaign, a California federal court has ruled. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar granted the environmental group's bid for attorney fees in a Wednesday ruling that it is entitled to over $816,000 to cover legal bills incurred getting the bulk of Resolute’s suit against it dismissed in January 2019 through a successful anti-SLAPP motion. Such actions are used to guard against lawsuits intended to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS