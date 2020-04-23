Northwest Minority Owner Says Ch. 11 Filing Is Invalid

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A minority stakeholder in sports-branded textile maker Northwest Co. LLC is asking a New York bankruptcy judge to void the company's Chapter 11 petition, saying it was filed without the stakeholder's consent in violation of North Carolina law. In motions filed Wednesday, Extreme Horse Ltd. claimed it never signed the corporate operating documents that Northwest said allowed the Chapter 11 filing, while Northwest accused Extreme Horse of attempting to derail the bankruptcy to gain leverage in a California suit against Northwest and its CEO. The New York-based maker of sports-branded blankets, throws and other home textiles filed for bankruptcy Sunday with...

