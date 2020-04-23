7th Circ. Won't Rethink Chicago Exchanges' Antitrust Row

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday shot down U.S. Futures Exchange LLC's request to reconsider an earlier decision upholding the pretrial win of two Chicago exchanges accused of conspiring to block the competitor from entering the market. The appeals court said in a one-page order that all members of the three-judge panel that ruled on the case in March voted to deny rehearing en banc and that no judge in regular active service for the circuit court supported the petition. As is customary, the court did not include its reasoning for denying the request. The USFE told the court earlier this month...

