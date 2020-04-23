Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Won't Rethink Chicago Exchanges' Antitrust Row

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday shot down U.S. Futures Exchange LLC's request to reconsider an earlier decision upholding the pretrial win of two Chicago exchanges accused of conspiring to block the competitor from entering the market.

The appeals court said in a one-page order that all members of the three-judge panel that ruled on the case in March voted to deny rehearing en banc and that no judge in regular active service for the circuit court supported the petition. As is customary, the court did not include its reasoning for denying the request.

The USFE told the court earlier this month...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!