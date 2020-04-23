Calif. Panel Reverses Ex-UCLA Doctor's $13M Bias Trial Win

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Thursday reversed a former UCLA oncologist's $13 million trial win in her gender bias suit against the school, finding the trial judge made multiple errors and unfairly swayed the jury against the school by giving a pretrial presentation praising famous civil rights leaders. In a 69-page opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel threw out the verdict in favor of Dr. Lauren Pinter-Brown. The panel found that Superior Court Judge Michael Linfield made multiple "highly prejudicial" mistakes during the trial, which the panel said began during jury selection when the judge gave a biased presentation that highlighted major...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS