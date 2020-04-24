Harley-Davidson, Others Targeted Over Tech Patent

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A Texas patent owner filed four lawsuits in two states on Thursday and Friday, alleging unauthorized use of its circuit technology in various products being sold by Harley-Davidson Motor Co. and companies in the medical, energy and technology industries. Texas company Forutome IP filed similar suits in Delaware and the Eastern District of Texas, alleging that each company directly infringed its U.S. Patent No. 6,191,607, which helps computer systems ease internal data traffic and processing issues. Forutome sued Harley-Davidson in Texas on Friday, claiming the protected technology had been used by the motorcycle company in a security pager that alerts bike...

