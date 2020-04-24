Rivals Say LasikPlus Attempted To Intimidate Witness

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 11:55 PM EDT) -- Competitors accusing eye surgery provider LasikPlus of scheming to grab market share by handing out free gifts in exchange for positive online reviews urged a Florida federal judge on Friday to address their concerns that the company has sought to intimidate at least one potential witness. During a telephonic hearing, attorney William Copley of Weisbrod Matteis & Copley PLLC, who is representing the rival companies, accused LasikPlus of attempting to dissuade potential witnesses from speaking with the plaintiffs. Copley said a former LasikPlus doctor received a letter from the company’s counsel threatening to sue him for violating a confidentiality agreement if...

