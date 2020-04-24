GAO Tosses Protest Over Centerra’s $69M Guard Award

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office tossed a bid protest challenging the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s decision to award Centerra Group LLC a $69 million security contract, finding that the choice was well-reasoned. By awarding Centerra, the PTO had passed over SecTek Inc., the company that previously provided armed security at the agency’s offices, but Centerra had edged out the incumbent by drawing attention to its officers’ ability to arrest individuals, the government watchdog ruled in a decision released Thursday. “The agency viewed this as a strength that exceeded the solicitation requirements because officers being licensed for limited arrest authority …...

