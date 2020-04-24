DOJ Owes Fees For Org.'s Suit Over Safety Grant Conditions

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration must cover $100,000 of a nonprofit’s legal fees for challenging the imposition of immigration-related conditions on a safety grant, with an Illinois federal judge recalling a warning that the “lawyers would get paid” if the conditions were pressed. U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber said Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice can’t justify why it snubbed a preliminary injunction barring the department from setting immigration conditions on the release of Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant awards. Therefore, the department must pay back the legal fees the United States Conference of Mayors incurred trying to force the...

