EU Criticizes UK For Time Pressure In Stalled Trade Talks

Law360, London (April 24, 2020, 4:27 PM BST) -- The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier criticized the U.K. on Friday for imposing a short deadline for complex trade talks while refusing to budge on key questions. Barnier said there has been disappointing progress on the terms of a future trade deal between the U.K. and the EU. He warned that a decision was needed by June on whether to extend the transition period beyond its Dec. 31 deadline. “The U.K. refused to engage seriously on a number of fundamental issues,” Barnier said at a news conference in Brussels. “I regret it, and this worries me.” Unless there is an...

