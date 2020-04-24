Tabloid Wants Malice Claim Cut In Meghan Markle Libel Suit

Law360, London (April 24, 2020, 7:11 PM BST) -- The publisher of The Mail On Sunday urged a London judge Friday to ax allegations of dishonesty and malicious intent from Meghan Markle's suit over the British tabloid's publication of her letter to her father, calling the claims irrelevant. Meghan Markle, shown here with Prince Harry on Jan. 7, claims The Mail deliberately sought to mislead the public by editing her letter with the intent of portraying her in a negative light. (Getty) The High Court suit from Markle, an actress married to Prince Harry, claims the publication of the letter was not only a misuse of her private information, but also breach of...

