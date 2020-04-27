Project Developers Pivot After Nationwide Permit Upended

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Attorneys are scrambling to find creative solutions and salvage time-sensitive projects after a Montana federal judge voided a nationwide permit relied on by developers to get pipelines, renewable energy projects and other major infrastructure off the ground. Fallout has been swift after U.S. District Judge Brian Morris on April 15 vacated Nationwide Permit 12, which is used by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to give streamlined approval to many infrastructure projects, in a case brought by environmentalists challenging the construction of TC Energy Corp.'s Keystone XL pipeline. The Corps has reportedly reacted by halting the approval process for projects that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS