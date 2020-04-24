Law360's Pro Say: Legal History Of The 1918 Flu Pandemic

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The 1918 flu pandemic is the closest historical precedent for our current crisis, and it produced a slew of interesting court rulings — dealing with teachers who were denied pay, botched medications, and a triple homicide that led to a groundbreaking U.S. Supreme Court ruling on police misconduct. On this week's episode of Pro Say, we're going back in time for a little history lesson and taking you through all of them. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal...

