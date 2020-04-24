ITC Finds Comcast Infringes TiVo Patent, Bars Imports

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Thursday upheld an administrative law judge's finding that certain Comcast set-top boxes infringe a TiVo TV receiver patent and barred the importation of infringing digital video receivers and related components. The commission concluded that Comcast Corp.’s X1 set-top boxes infringe Rovi Corp.’s U.S. Patent No. 7,779,011, which describes a system for processing text search queries and highlighting the results, and therefore the media company violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930. "The commission has further determined that the appropriate remedy is: (1) a limited exclusion order prohibiting the entry of infringing digital video...

