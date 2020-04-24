Bausch Says Insurers Can’t Skirt Coverage For Allergan Case

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Bausch Health Cos. asked a New Jersey federal judge on Thursday to declare that claims it faced over an alleged insider trading scheme connected to a failed takeover of Allergan were covered by the company's insurance policies. The pharmaceutical company, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, is specifically seeking a declaratory judgment that suits filed against it in 2014, alleging the company tipped off a hedge fund about an impending hostile takeover of Allergan, were "securities claims" covered by Valeant's 2013-2014 insurance program with primary insurer AIG Insurance Co. of Canada and nearly two dozen excess insurers. Bausch paid $96.25 million in...

