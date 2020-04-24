Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bausch Says Insurers Can’t Skirt Coverage For Allergan Case

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Bausch Health Cos. asked a New Jersey federal judge on Thursday to declare that claims it faced over an alleged insider trading scheme connected to a failed takeover of Allergan were covered by the company's insurance policies.

The pharmaceutical company, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, is specifically seeking a declaratory judgment that suits filed against it in 2014, alleging the company tipped off a hedge fund about an impending hostile takeover of Allergan, were "securities claims" covered by Valeant's 2013-2014 insurance program with primary insurer AIG Insurance Co. of Canada and nearly two dozen excess insurers.

Bausch paid $96.25 million in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!