Texas Justices Rethink Hearing $15M Apache Arbitration Row

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court had a change of heart Friday, putting back into consideration whether Apache Corp. can arbitrate a $15 million indemnification dispute after saying in October it wouldn't review the case. The court withdrew its October order, reinstated a petition for review and requested briefing from the parties, as Apache fights with Wagner Oil Co. and Bryan C. Wagner about whether they must arbitrate a dispute over which company is on the hook for $15 million in attorney fees that Apache spent defending pollution cases. Wagner is fighting a November 2018 ruling from the Second Court of Appeals that held Wagner and...

