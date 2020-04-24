7th Circ. Weighs Federal Standing Over Ill. Biometric Claims

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Food service company Compass Group USA Inc. told a Seventh Circuit panel Friday that a former employee’s proposed class biometric privacy suit should have been allowed to stay in federal court under recent precedent that tests standing over procedural violation claims. A lower court sidestepped circuit precedent set in Groshek v. Time Warner Cable Inc. when it sent back to state court former employee Christine Bryant’s lawsuit over alleged procedural violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, counsel for Compass Group told a three-judge panel during oral argument. Under that decision, procedural violation claims have federal standing when they present...

