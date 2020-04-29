4 Proposed Fed. Circ. Rule Changes Attorneys Should Know

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has proposed numerous changes to its rules of practice, touching on issues like redactions, cross-appeals, and what can be discussed at oral argument. Here are four key changes attorneys should be aware of when practicing at the court going forward. The appeals court unveiled the proposed changes to dozens of rules on Friday, posting a redlined version of the amendments that runs nearly 200 pages. While many of the changes are simply stylistic or codify existing practice, others will have a meaningful practical impact, attorneys say. "To folks who are interested in Federal Circuit practice, and that's not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS