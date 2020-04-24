Ethicon Escapes Covidien Patent Claims In Device Case

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Ethicon did not infringe patents held by its medical device rival Covidien when it developed a competing surgical tool, a federal judge in Massachusetts said Friday following a bench trial that capped a four-year legal battle. U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin said Medtronic unit Covidien LP didn't prove Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc. violated its patents with a competing device for cutting and sealing blood vessels called the Enseal X1 — the finding of non-infringement that Ethicon sought when it filed the suit in 2016. However, the court ruled Ethicon came up short in arguing that Covidien's patents were...

