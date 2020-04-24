DOJ Antitrust Head Decries Challenges To Fed Merger Power

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's top antitrust official continued to argue Friday that federal merger enforcement decisions and settlements should trump the authority of state attorneys general like those who contested the T-Mobile-Sprint merger cleared by the DOJ. Antitrust Division chief Makan Delrahim said the unsuccessful merger challenge by more than a dozen state enforcers, all Democrats, conveyed many lessons about the "efficiencies and inefficiencies of our multi-enforcer system." The assistant attorney general has previously said the challenge undermined federal enforcers. "It wouldn't be in the public interest to have a conflicting remedy imposed through that process because it would throw...

